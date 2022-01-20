Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $19.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Alkami Technology traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 608461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $668,092,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $73,837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after buying an additional 924,593 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth about $19,254,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $26,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

