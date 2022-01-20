Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $10.00. The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 308699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

SPCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.