ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ForgeRock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 5981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Accenture plc bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

