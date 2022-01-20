Robinhood Markets, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 25th (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets’ (NASDAQ:HOOD) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 25th. Robinhood Markets had issued 55,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $2,090,000,000 based on an initial share price of $38.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,683 shares of company stock worth $13,310,501 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

