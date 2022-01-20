Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of -5.09. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $16.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John D. Weil sold 135,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $1,145,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

