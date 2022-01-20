ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Short Interest Up 36.4% in December

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTD opened at $9.86 on Thursday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTD. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 254,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 92,986.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

