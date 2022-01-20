Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AATC opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Autoscope Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

