Governor DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $99,059.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $99,059.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.65 or 0.07447829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,855.46 or 1.00021472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066700 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,781 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

