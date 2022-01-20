CoinFi (COFI) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $662,628.01 and $81,517.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00052092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.