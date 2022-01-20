First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading Down 1.1%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.23 and last traded at $62.27. 74,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 112,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXZ. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

