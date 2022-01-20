Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Trading 1.5% Higher

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €16.27 ($18.49) and last traded at €16.20 ($18.41). 13,662,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.96 ($18.13).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

