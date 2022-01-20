Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Rage Fan has a market cap of $593,763.73 and approximately $24,915.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.08 or 0.07436769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00063567 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,925.54 or 1.00122847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

