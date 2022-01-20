Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.