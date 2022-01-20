Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading 9.6% Higher

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)’s share price traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)

Big Rock Brewery, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of craft beers. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and distributes beer and cider to provincial liquor boards, grocery chains, and on premise customers which is subsequently sold to end consumers.

