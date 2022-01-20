Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Shares Down 1.1%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) shares traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €41.92 ($47.64) and last traded at €42.08 ($47.82). 95,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.56 ($48.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 18.00.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.