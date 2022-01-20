Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Trading Up 9.1%

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL)’s share price was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.25). Approximately 847,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 621,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.23).

The company has a market capitalization of £114.13 million and a P/E ratio of -15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64.

In other news, insider Nabil Ayad Mankarious purchased 1,170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £198,900 ($271,387.64).

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, it operated 19 restaurants under the The Real Greek name across London and Southern England; and 53 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter.

