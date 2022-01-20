InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Shares Up 6%

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.80 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 38.70 ($0.53). 32,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 124,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.50).

The firm has a market cap of £10.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.87.

In related news, insider Mark Michael Ward purchased 376,799 shares of InnovaDerma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £131,879.65 ($179,942.22).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

