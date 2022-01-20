Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $2,371,800.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MRVL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,147,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,018,194. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.07, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

