-$0.51 EPS Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.46). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $28.86. 957,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.22. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.79%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after buying an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after buying an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,345,000 after buying an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,067,000 after buying an additional 341,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after buying an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

