Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 82,248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28,542 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SESN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,969. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

