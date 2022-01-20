Akash Network Trading Down 13% This Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00005129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $244.75 million and $2.60 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.08 or 0.07439429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00063094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,926.70 or 1.00032925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

