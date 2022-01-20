FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post sales of $671.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $667.30 million and the highest is $675.27 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $626.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,795. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.39.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

