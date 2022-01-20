Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) will post sales of $25.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $25.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year sales of $83.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $84.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.27 million, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Real Good Food.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGF. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

RGF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. 50,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,731. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43. Real Good Food has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

