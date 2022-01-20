AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $631.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $7.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.63. 732,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,055. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.41. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,195 shares of company stock worth $3,714,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.