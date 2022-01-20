Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce $29.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the highest is $29.30 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $25.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $115.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $116.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $121.55 million, with estimates ranging from $119.30 million to $123.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $347,023 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 149,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,796. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $624.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

