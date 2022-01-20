Ratecoin (XRA) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $51,378.84 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

