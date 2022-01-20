Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $837.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last 90 days. 82.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.84. 1,237,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,485. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

