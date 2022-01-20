First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. 187,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,554. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 107,225.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

