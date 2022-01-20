Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTRP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 134,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,881. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Field Trip Health will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTRP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $194,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $455,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.