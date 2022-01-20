Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $1.88 on Top Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00004483 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.88 million and $13,497.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001475 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00056494 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,658,703 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.