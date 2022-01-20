Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.78 Million

Brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to report $89.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.70 million and the lowest is $88.90 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $56.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $304.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $306.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $457.84 million, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $505.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.19. 272,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,855. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.96 and a beta of 0.17.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $416,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,387 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 293.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,845.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 141,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

