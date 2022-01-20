Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the highest is $3.22 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $17.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SAH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE SAH traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. 422,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,191. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,050,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,816,000 after buying an additional 82,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,431,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after buying an additional 112,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 556,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

