$35.26 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to announce $35.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.50 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $36.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $142.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $144.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $153.76 million, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $153.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,208. The company has a market capitalization of $275.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.