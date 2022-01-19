$35.26 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to announce $35.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.50 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $36.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $142.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $144.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $153.76 million, with estimates ranging from $153.60 million to $153.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiX Telematics.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,208. The company has a market capitalization of $275.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.