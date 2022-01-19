Binemon (BIN) Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Binemon has a market cap of $8.30 million and $3.02 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.25 or 0.07428062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00062938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,856.11 or 0.99802630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

