ZooKeeper Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $143,302.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.25 or 0.07428062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00062938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,856.11 or 0.99802630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007614 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 97,234,094 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

