BOMB Price Tops $1.03 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 91.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002460 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 17% against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $923,277.12 and approximately $252,148.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,887.81 or 0.99878224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00091555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003445 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.42 or 0.00618571 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,552 coins and its circulating supply is 894,764 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

