SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce $128.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.70 million to $132.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $184.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $640.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $643.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $719.60 million, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $743.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,645,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,461,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $819.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.39. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 15.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

