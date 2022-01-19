Arweave Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $33.43 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $42.42 or 0.00101024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016267 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.