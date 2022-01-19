AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report sales of $109.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.50 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $78.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $456.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.33 million to $457.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $480.70 million, with estimates ranging from $479.10 million to $482.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 136.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,607,000 after buying an additional 551,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 537,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after buying an additional 146,730 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 125.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 84.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVAV traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $58.19. 256,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,462. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,908.05 and a beta of 0.32.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

