Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE HMLP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,276. The stock has a market cap of $145.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.58. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

