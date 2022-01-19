CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) & Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Head-To-Head Contrast

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Pioneer Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CURO Group and Pioneer Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $847.40 million 0.73 $75.73 million $2.07 7.38 Pioneer Merger N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and Pioneer Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group 11.65% 27.33% 3.61% Pioneer Merger N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CURO Group and Pioneer Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

CURO Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.99%. Given CURO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Summary

CURO Group beats Pioneer Merger on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

