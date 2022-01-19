Dogelon Mars (ELON) Market Cap Hits $660.26 Million

Dogelon Mars (CURRENCY:ELON) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Dogelon Mars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $660.26 million and $15.74 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.42 or 0.07409339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00062891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.12 or 0.99778260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Coin Profile

