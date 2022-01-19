Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $508,925,000 after purchasing an additional 438,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,564 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,315,000 after purchasing an additional 349,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,067,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,597. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

