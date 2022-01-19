Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will report earnings per share of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Boise Cascade reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $15.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.81 to $15.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 86.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 501,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

