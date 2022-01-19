Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc stock remained flat at $$0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 270,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 979.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVCN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

