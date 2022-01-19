F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

FNB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 2,824,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,753. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 177,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.49.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.