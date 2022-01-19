Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

DNA has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

DNA traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,683,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460,184. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.