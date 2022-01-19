Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ:DTIL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 741,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after buying an additional 479,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 148.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 394,243 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $4,382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 313,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 274,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

