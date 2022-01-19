Analysts Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT at $35.65

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.65.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 879.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,776 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $44,543,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 792,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gentex by 1,475.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 745,635 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Gentex by 43.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 723,261 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 844,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. Gentex has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

