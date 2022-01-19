TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTI. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,001,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,730,000 after buying an additional 1,440,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 791.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 157,613 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 28.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

